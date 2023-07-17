Brownsville car show hosts autism fundraiser

The Brownsville car show is back, and the community is making a difference.

Brownsville STX Overload supported children with autism through donations to the non-profit organization Big Heroes.

Organizer Arnulfo Rodriguez says he's excited about the positive response, and hopes this event will become an annual tradition.

"We're going to pick organizations that are local to our community, which is Big Heroes, for our annual event. They're here from Brownsville, so why not help them out, you know? That's what we're making the car show here in Brownsville, which we have from trucks to jeeps, import cars, muscle cars, classics, a little bit of everything," Rodriguez said. "But all this momentum that we're doing is just for Big Heroes."

Despite the heat, the car show was a success, highlighting the community's love for exhibition vehicles.