Brownsville charter school employee accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

Investigators arrested Deira Allan Glover, 32, of Harlingen on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of the Combes Police Department.)

Investigators on Tuesday arrested a charter school employee accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, according to news releases from the Cameron County District Attorney's Office and the Combes Police Department.

Investigators arrested Deira Allan Glover, 32, of Harlingen on Tuesday afternoon. He worked as the campus athletic coordinator for Jubilee Academies in Brownsville.

Jessica Gonzales, a spokeswoman for Jubilee Academies, said Glover was fired immediately after Jubilee became aware of his arrest.

"Jubilee Academies is committed to the goal of excellence in education for all children in a safe and secure environment. Allegations have been made about a Jubilee-Brownsville employee that have led to an arrest," according to a statement released by Jubilee Academies. "Although we have no reason to believe at this time the incident in question is associated with the campus or any students or staff, Jubilee is cooperating fully with the investigation and taking all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and our organizational policy. Effective immediately, the employee has been terminated and is prohibited from being on any Jubilee Academies property. As this is an ongoing investigation, we can give no further comment. Please direct all questions to the Combes Police Department. Our campuses are dedicated to maintaining a strong partnership with parents and assure you the safety and well-being of every child is our top priority."

Glover couldn't immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation started on Oct. 13, when a parent contacted the police department after finding sexually explicit messages on the girl's phone.

"The cell phone was examined by police, who found hundreds of sexually explicit Instagram message between the young girl and someone only identified as Instagram username 'mikep896,'" according to the news release from the police department. "Several of the messages indicated that the victim and “mikep896” had previously engaged in various sexual activities."

Investigators identified Glover as the person behind the Instagram username.

"As the investigation continued, it was also learned that Glover was made aware by the victim of her age and that she is a current student at Harlingen," according to the police department news release. "According to the victim, the improper relationship began in early September and continued through October 2020, and that Glover initially contacted her through Instagram."

Glover was arrested on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony; online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and enticing a child, a third-degree felony.

The Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted with the investigation, according to the district attorney's office news release.

"It is unfortunate that modern technology is a common tool for predators to take advantage of our children," District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said in a news release. "Parents should stay engaged with their children, keep a watchful eye of online presence and app usage, and never be afraid to ask what they are doing and with whom they are communicating."

This story has been updated with comment from Jubilee Academies.