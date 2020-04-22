Brownsville city commissioners discuss latest coronavirus testing data
Brownsville city commissioners had a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday and provided updates to coronavirus testing.
Epidemiologist Michelle Jones explained that while Brownsville’s curve is beginning to flatten compared to the states, results of emergency orders take time to show good data for infection models.
As restrictions on residents begin to loosen, Mayor Trey Mendez explained that less than 1% of Brownsville's population has been tested, and reminded residents that infections could be greater.
In addition to the data update, the city also amended its emergency declaration to mirror the new order from Governor Greg Abbott.
For more information watch the video above.
