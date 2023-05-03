Brownsville city crews teaching the public how to use new parking meters

The new parking meters in downtown Brownsville are now fully operational.

The city had to work out some technology kinks before getting them fully online.

A citation grace period is being provided by the city as crews teach people how to use the new machines.

RELATED: New parking meters added to downtown Brownsville

“We understand that technology is different, and it might be challenging for some, but that's why we're doing this,” Brownsville Strategic Development Manager Roberto Baez said. "We’re making sure that the city is doing their job and teaching them how to use it properly."

The new meters come with a fee increase, meaning it will now cost $1 to park for an hour, an increase of 50 cents.

Google and Apple Pay, as well as credit, debit, cash and coins, will be accepted by the machines.

Sundays is the only day free parking will be available.