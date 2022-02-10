x

Brownsville city leaders greenlight new hotel and conference center

Wednesday, February 09 2022
By: Rudy Mireles

City leaders in Brownsville are looking forward to a new hotel and conference center. 

Officials say a five-acre tract of land that sits empty on West Morrison Road will become Brownsville's first hotel and conference center by the end of the year. 

The $27 million project is much needed, according to Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez. 

Officials say a recent study found a lack of sufficient hotels and conference and convention facilities in the city, prompting the commission to approve reimbursing 100% of the projects hotel occupancy taxes collected over the next 10 years. 

