Brownsville city leaders greenlight new hotel and conference center

City leaders in Brownsville are looking forward to a new hotel and conference center.

Officials say a five-acre tract of land that sits empty on West Morrison Road will become Brownsville's first hotel and conference center by the end of the year.

The $27 million project is much needed, according to Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez.

Officials say a recent study found a lack of sufficient hotels and conference and convention facilities in the city, prompting the commission to approve reimbursing 100% of the projects hotel occupancy taxes collected over the next 10 years.

