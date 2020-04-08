Brownsville City Plaza employee tests positive for coronavirus

The city of Brownsville announced on Wednesday that a city employee had contracted the coronavirus.

According to the city of Brownsville news release, it was unclear if the City Plaza employee had contracted the virus in the workplace or in the community.

“The employee was tested on April 3, 2020 and with official confirmation provided to the city of the positive COVID-19 results on Wednesday, April 7, 2020,” according to the release.

As precautionary measures, City Plaza will be deep cleaned overnight and will be closed for one business day on Wednesday.

“A detailed contact tracing is being performed with all employees and other parties who the infected employee may have come into contact with,” according to the release.