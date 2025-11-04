Brownsville commissioners pull item to dissolve LGBTQ+ task force from the agenda

Brownsville commissioners pulled an item from their Tuesday agenda that would've dissolved the city's only LGBTQ Task Force.

The commissioners were set to discuss the item during their Tuesday city commissioners meeting, but the item was pulled after public comments spoke in favor of keeping the task force.

It wasn't immediately clear if the item could return in a later agenda.

According to the city's website, the task force was created back in 2019 and currently has seven members.

City officials previously said the task force has helped with advocacy and inclusivity in the city, but they now believe it has achieved its purpose and can conclude their work.