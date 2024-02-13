Brownsville community voices pollution concerns surrounding nearby refinery

A Brownsville community is working to call attention to what they believe is hazardous air pollution they say is coming from a nearby mineral refinery.

Nearly 50 people piled into a room at the Saint Eugene Catholic Church in Brownsville to tell city leaders about their concerns surrounding Milwhite Incorporated, a mineral refinery on South Padre Island Highway.

"I work from home and the fact that if I want to go walk during my lunch hour with my girls in the evening, it's just sad that we can't do that, so our mental health is being affected," Brownsville resident Adhlemy Sanchez said.

Sanchez lives in the Villa Del Rey neighborhood near the mineral refinery. She says the refinery creates a cloud of dust over the area. She first started noticing changes in the health of her young children last year.

"My one-year-old she suffers from Eczema, so anytime that we're outside, her skin becomes irritated immediately. We start noticing the coughs, the migraines and headaches," Sanchez said.

Brownsville District 2 Commissioner Linda Macias heard the concerns from the community. She says work is underway to determine if the facility's operations are playing a role in the health related issues some are experiencing.

"We have county helping us out. We have UTRGV Health System doing a current study to see what the positive correlation is between the air contaminants outside and the dust inside the homes," Macias said.

Some residents are calling for the facility to be moved.

Sanchez helped create a petition to try and push the company out of city limits. Nearly 500 people have signed it.

Milwhite Incorporated was not available for comment.

Watch the video above for the full story.