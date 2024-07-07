Brownsville couple accused of long history of child abuse

A Brownsville couple were arrested in reference to a domestic disturbance which led to the discovery of a long history of child abuse, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were dispatched to the 5700 block of Paso Real on June 23, where they made contact with 30-year-old Michael Angelo Garcia and 26-year-old Amanda Sauceda, who were involved in an altercation.

The sheriff's office said as the deputies were interviewing the couple, they learned Sauceda had an outstanding warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle; she was placed under arrest.

Garcia was also arrested for public intoxication. Deputies observed he was stumbling down the road when they arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

CPS was called due to the couple's four children at the location. They were eventually released to a family member that same day.

The sheriff's office said on June 24, CPS informed them that the children made an outcry that Garcia and Sauceda had been physically abusing them.

The children were interviewed, and the investigation revealed a long history of violent physical abuse and neglect to the children, as well as to the children's pet dog, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Sauceda was already incarcerated for her outstanding warrant and on July 1 and July 3, she was charged with four counts of abandoning and endangering a child, three counts of injury to a child and one count of failure to report a felony.

Warrants were issued for Garcia for four counts of abandoning or endangering a child, three counts of injury to a child and one count of cruelty to animals.

The sheriff's office said Garcia was arrested on July 6. Deputies patrolling the area of Paso Real and Tecate found him riding a bicycle. After making contact, he was placed under arrest for the outstanding warrants, and they also found he was in possession of several controlled substance pills.

He was taken to Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center, where he is pending arraignment.