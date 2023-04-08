Brownsville couple arrested on charges of providing alcohol to minors during a party

A Brownsville couple was arrested last weekend and accused of buying alcohol to several minors at a party.

Officers with the Brownsville Police Department responded to a home on Friday, March 31 in reference to reports of screaming and gunshots.

When police arrived, they found more than 50 people under the age of 21 drinking alcohol and throwing away beer bottles.

Police arrested Martin Jasso, who claimed to have been asleep and didn’t know about the party.

Sonia Garcia was also arrested. She claimed she knew about the party, but didn’t realize it was so loud, police spokesman Martin Sandoval said.

“There was an extremely large amount of alcohol at the location,” Sandoval said. “There was a DJ booth and everything, so it was a really loud party, and that is how we came to the conclusion that they facilitated this for those minors.”

It is legal to provide alcohol to your child in Texas as long as the parent is the one who hands the alcohol to their children.

But Sandoval says that's not the case when parents are watching other people’s kids.

“Even though someone might say ‘well, I gave my child permission to drink, and I told him that he could,’ no,” Sandoval said. “It doesn't work like that, the parent has to be present."

Jasso and Garcia were both charged with purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.