Brownsville Crime Stoppers holds annual luncheon

Brownsville Crime Stoppers hosted their annual luncheon Wednesday to raise money to keep that tip line ringing and the rewards flowing.

Officials with the program say they’ve helped police recover nearly $70,000 in stolen property, and given out $1,300 in rewards.

Those who have seen a crime, or have information that could help police solve one, can always call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-456-8477, and you could potentially get that reward money.