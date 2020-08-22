Brownsville develops survey to help improve internet connection

With students starting classes online around the Rio Grande Valley, internet connectivity is weakening for some.

In Brownsville, officials were already looking to bolster their infrastructure and are moving quickly to get it done.

In 2018, the city of Brownsville was ranked by DigitalInclusion.org as the worst connected city nationwide when it comes to internet.

Josue Plaza, co-founded connect BTX in order to change that number.

With school classes around the state starting online. some districts like BISD, have purchased upwards of 15,000 wireless hotspots.

Plaza says it's a temporary and costly fix to a problem he and his team want to change.

Watch the video for the full story.