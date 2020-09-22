Brownsville families speak out on nursing homes being allowed visitations this week

Some Rio Grande Valley residents will be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes, if they follow specific guidelines starting on Sept. 24.

Brownsville Residents Victor and Miriam Rivera said they would walk their children to see their grandma, Carmen Cruz, almost every day, but haven’t seen her since the pandemic started.

“We used to be able to have her over, we’d have lunch, Sunday barbacoa with coffee,” Victor Rivera said. “But since COVID hit, everything’s changed significantly — we haven’t seen her since March."

Watch the video for the full story.