Brownsville family continues searching for missing daughter

The family of Kimberly Avila, a transgender woman who has been missing for four years, are asking for help.

Tuesday marked Avila’s 37th birthday. Her family used that day as a chance to reach out to the community to ask for help.

RELATED: 'Please come forward': Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force seeks information in missing transgender woman case

"It's her fifth birthday without us, and it's as hard as day one," the family said. “We continue to tell the community - if there's someone out there… there's a $10,000 reward. You don't have to give a name, you don't have to be specific - just if you have any information, we please beg you, just call."

Those with any information on Avila’s disappearance are urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.