Brownsville family loses everything in house fire

A Brownsville family is in mourning after a house fire destroyed everything and killed their two dogs.

"All those memories were lost," said Brownsville resident Mario Flores. "The pictures were lost, documents, birth certificates, all of our clothes is gone, shoes."

The cause of the fire hasn't been officially determined. Firefighters believe it may have been electrical.

The fire also claimed the lives of two dogs.

"I climbed my way to the back," Flores said. "All this was on fire; I made way through the front because I could hear my pup barking."

A gofundme has been organized for the family.