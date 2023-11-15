Brownsville family receives new home through Habitat for Humanity

It’s a dream come true for the Garcia family.

Less than 24 hours after finding out they would be moving into a new home, the Brownsville family got a sneak peek of where they will be living.

The family of four is living in a trailer, but will soon move to a three bed, two bathroom home after they were selected by the nonprofit Habitat for Humanity of the Rio Grande Valley.

A total of 33 families applied to become the new owners of the home, and the Garcia family was selected.

Habitat for Humanity works with families in need to not only get them into a new home, but help them build it.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit was building homes for people twice a year.

The home for the Garcia’s was the first home they’ve made since the pandemic started.

Those hoping to apply for a home, or to do donate to Habitat for Humanity, can do so online.

Watch the video above for the full story.