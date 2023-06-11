Brownsville family seriously injured in vehicle crash in Dimmit County

A family from Brownsville is seriously injured following an accident that happened near Carrizo Springs.

Dimmit County Sheriff's Office posted the accident on their Facebook page. It has been confirmed that the people in the crash were in fact from the Rio Grande Valley.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Loop 517.

Authorities say several people were trapped in the crash. Details are still limited, check back for further updates.