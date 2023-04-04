Brownsville FBI unit credited with reuniting family with Texas A&M student found dead in Mexico

Federal authorities in Brownsville are credited for tracking down the family of a Texas A&M student found dead in Mexico.

The Houston-area student was almost buried in an unmarked grave in Mexico, according to the Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

Saenz says the student was found dead in an Airbnb in Puebla, Mexico. Saenz said they found out about the death over the weekend and started making calls.

"I contacted the local Brownsville FBI unit, and they were very quick, within a matter of hours they were able to locate the next of kin," Saenz said. "And through their efforts, the family is also in the process of repatriating the body."

Authorities in Mexico say the student traveled to their country by bus alone.

The investigation is still ongoing, but Saenz says initial reports indicate a possible gas leak at the Airbnb.