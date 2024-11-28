Brownsville Fire Department cooks Thanksgiving meals for employees

Brownsville fire crews are not only spending time fighting fires, but spending Thanksgiving with their other family.

"We've been working together for so long, so of course they're family, and it's family away from home," Brownsville Fire Department Lt. Javier Torres said.

The Brownsville Fire Department spent some time in the kitchen cooking a Thanksgiving meal with sides and dessert, this included mashed potatoes, corn and banana pudding, as more than 60 men and women are working a 24-hour shift at the Central Fire Station.

"Of course everybody wants to be with their families, but I love my city, I love my job, I love being here," firefighter paramedic Janelle Castro said.

While they do respond to fire calls, a majority of their calls are medical related.