Brownsville gearing up for new hike and bike trail project

The city of Brownsville will soon break ground on a new project the will provide more access to hike and bike trails across the city.

City Commissioner At Large Rose Gowan says the project started because the community wanted access to more green space.

Gowan says the new project will also help people be more active.

“[The project will] increase health parameters throughout the city,” Gowan said. “As opposed to just in those neighborhoods that are just around those few existing trails. So the West Rail is going to open up access to all of west Brownsville.”

The West Rail Trail will provide more than seven additional miles of trail for hikers and bikers. It will begin north of the 77 flea market and go towards Palm Boulevard.

