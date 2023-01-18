Brownsville high school participating in McDonalds Educational Tour

Lopez Early College High School in Brownsville is one of two Texas schools chosen to be a part of the McDonald's Educational Tour to motivate more students to apply for colleges.

Among the scholarships presented is the HACER National Scholarship, which awards 30 Hispanic students across the nation up to $100,000 based on their academic achievement, community involvement, personal statement and financial need, according to the McDonald’s website.

A student at Lopez ECHS won a $5,000scholarship last year.

More information on the scholarship is available online.