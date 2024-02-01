Brownsville high school students helping provide free tax filing services

High school students in Brownsville are getting a head start on an important life lesson: preparing taxes.

Fourteen students at Porter Early College High School are taking part in the campus’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA.

Under the program, the students volunteer to help community members file their taxes.

The program at the school is in partnership with United Way of Southern Cameron County

Educator Michelle Solis oversees the students.

“Our students are well-trained, and myself as a sponsor and people from United Way, we are the quality reviewers to make sure your taxes are being processed correctly,” Solis said.

The student volunteers are also certified by the IRS.

In 2023, students helped file 89 tax returns. Those who filed taxes through the VITA program got back a combined $123,125.

Those who’d like to set up a free appointment for VITA’s services can call 956-698-2454 or 956-698-2450.

The help is available every Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full story.