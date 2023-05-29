Brownsville holds 24th annual Memorial Day Silent March
Nearly 100 veterans and their loved ones in Brownsville participated in a mile-long silent walk to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
The 24th annual Memorial Day Silent March concluded at Veterans Park with a special ceremony.
More News
News Video
-
RGV State Veterans Cemetery sees many families remembering their loved ones on...
-
Brownsville ISD police boosting security for graduation ceremonies
-
Brownsville holds 24th annual Memorial Day Silent March
-
TxDOT offers Memorial Day travel tips
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing Valley history