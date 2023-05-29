x

Brownsville holds 24th annual Memorial Day Silent March

2 hours 1 minute 56 seconds ago Monday, May 29 2023 May 29, 2023 May 29, 2023 7:20 PM May 29, 2023 in News - Local

Nearly 100 veterans and their loved ones in Brownsville participated in a mile-long silent walk to honor those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The 24th annual Memorial Day Silent March concluded at Veterans Park with a special ceremony.

