Brownsville house fire under investigation

An investigation is underway after a home was damaged during a Tuesday fire, according to the Brownsville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

Brownsville firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Valletta Street at around 6:45 p.m. and encountered a trash can and trailer in flames.

According to the Brownsville Fire Department, flames were on the front side of the home, and people were in the home at the time.

Everyone was able to make it out of the house, and the home was damaged but was not declared a total loss.