Brownsville Housing Authority to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

By: KRGV Digital

The Housing Authority of the city of Brownsville will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at the Buena Vida Choice EnVision Center, located at 1406 East 14 Street.

Officials said 100 first-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available to people from the Buena Vida Affordable Housing neighborhood.

For more information, call (956) 214-1540 or email communications@hacb.us to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins will not be allowed at the clinic.

