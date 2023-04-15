Brownsville housing unit to be renovated through disaster recovery funds

Over $18 million was designated for affordable housing in the Valley, and part of the money is going towards renovating housing units damaged by flooding in 2018 and 2019.

Among the units that will be renovated is the La Villita Apartments in Brownsville.

The complex was awarded disaster recovery funds from the Texas General Land Office to help restore and improve the 200 housing units.

Felipe Martinez, a La Villita tenant with a brain injury, says repairing the flood damage is important for providing tenants with a comfortable place to live.

“In an apartment, I can live more at ease than in a house because you have to pay so much more in a house,” Martinez said. “You have to pay the electricity, which is more expensive, but in an apartment with affordable housing you pay less, so you be financially secure."

La Villita's supervisor says they hope the new affordable housing locations will meet the Valley's high demand for them.

