Brownsville ice cream shop among finalists in HEB Quest for Texas Best

A Brownsville ice cream shop is hoping their paletas become the next big hit at HEB stores.

They're one of the top 10 finalists for HEB's Quest for Texas Best competition.

"We want to bring the win home, we're excited," owner of La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar Daisy Alcázar said.

The shop offers ice creams, fresh fruit, waters, but they're best known for their popsicles, or paletas. It's a family tradition that goes back decades.

"Almost since the 1930s, it's amazing to see. It's pretty amazing just to see what the culture, the tradition, the family, all that you taste here is amazing product, the quality," Daisy said.

The Alcazar's are among the top 10 finalist in the HEB Quest for Texas Best competition. They were chosen out of 470 submissions from across the state.

They hope their mini paletas can bring them home a win.

"To get to people's hearts, to get to their stomachs, que estan bien ricas," co-owner of the business, Gerardo Alcázar, said.

La Pale was able to kick-start this product with the help of StartUp Texas, which is a program through Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation.

Now they're hoping to expand it to be able to put into multiple stores across Texas.

"Sometimes we forget that we're not alone and entrepreneurship is a very lonely journey, but there is all this help and these resources," Daisy said.

The BCIC has awarded just over $500,000 from Start Up Texas since 2020.

The Alcazar's are thankful for the help. They used the money from the BCIC to help them expand their manufacturing facility.

On August 9, in Dallas, they will show off their product to HEB judges.

The grand prize winner will get $25,000 and be able to get their product in HEB stores across the state.

StartUp Texas will begin a new round for entrepreneurs next month. The program is open to anyone in the Rio Grande Valley.

