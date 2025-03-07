x

Brownsville ISD accepting applications to fill school board vacancy

5 hours 14 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 2:25 PM March 07, 2025 in News - Local

Brownsville Independent School District is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the school board.

Board President Erasmo Castro died last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The district will accept applications until Wednesday, March 12 at noon. They'll then hold a special meeting on Friday, March 14 to consider eligible candidates.

Those interested can submit an application with at district building located at 1900 East Price Road. 

