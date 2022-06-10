Brownsville ISD addresses school safety concerns in town hall

Hands on active shooter trainings and mental health were some of the topics discussed during a Thursday town hall meeting on school safety.

The Brownsville Independent School District hosted the meeting, which featured dozens of parents and local law enforcement agencies expressing concern after the school shooting in Uvalde.

Those in attendance hoped to prevent an active shooter from reaching campus grounds and learn how to keep students and staff safe in a worst case scenario.

Brownsville ISD leaders told those in attendance that the district will implement Civilian Response for Active Shooter Events also known as "CRASE."

The training will focus on how to react if ever engaged with an active shooter.

Mental health was also at the forefront of safety measures, as parents said children need help to cope with whatever life situation they're facing.

