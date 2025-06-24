Brownsville ISD appoints former educator to fill vacant school board seat
A former Brownsville ISD educator of over 30 years was selected to fill a vacant school board seat.
Neida Ruth Soto Grantland was selected during a Tuesday special called board meeting to replace former school board President Erasmo Castro.
Castro died on Feb. 15, and his school board seat had been vacant since.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'We cannot get this seat filled:' Brownsville ISD trustee seat remains vacant
The school board met on Tuesday to interview 11 applicants for nearly six hours before selecting Grantland.
The board reviewed applications for the position and discussed holding an election during a March meeting, but none of the candidates were chosen, and the board was given 180 days to fill that seat.
The decision to appoint Grantland was unanimous.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
New app allows Valley Metro riders to track buses in real time
-
New machine helping repair pothole-ridden streets in Edinburg
-
Trial begins for Border Patrol agent accused of sexually assaulting female agent
-
Brownsville police seeking suspects accused of vandalizing park
-
McAllen bee attack hospitalizes 2 people
Sports Video
-
Vipers guard John Knight III helps run Nike Basketball Camp in Edinburg
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues