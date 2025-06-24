Brownsville ISD appoints former educator to fill vacant school board seat

A former Brownsville ISD educator of over 30 years was selected to fill a vacant school board seat.

Neida Ruth Soto Grantland was selected during a Tuesday special called board meeting to replace former school board President Erasmo Castro.

Castro died on Feb. 15, and his school board seat had been vacant since.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'We cannot get this seat filled:' Brownsville ISD trustee seat remains vacant

The school board met on Tuesday to interview 11 applicants for nearly six hours before selecting Grantland.

The board reviewed applications for the position and discussed holding an election during a March meeting, but none of the candidates were chosen, and the board was given 180 days to fill that seat.

The decision to appoint Grantland was unanimous.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.