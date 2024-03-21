Brownsville ISD appoints new superintendent

Dr. Jesus H. Chavez. Photo credit: Brownsville ISD

The Brownsville ISD Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Jesus H. Chavez as their new superintendent.

Chavez was appointed to the position during a Wednesday special school board meeting, according to a news release.

“The decision reflects Dr. Chavez’s background and experience in education, connection to the local community of Brownsville, and dedication to student success,” the news release stated.

Chavez was serving as the interim superintendent when he was announced as the lone finalist for the position last month.

In the release, Chavez said he was “honored” to take on his new role.

“I look forward to collaborating with the dedicated staff, students, families and community members to build upon the district’s achievements and ensure every student receives a world-class education,” Chavez stated in the release.

According to the district website, Chavez attended Brownsville and Porter high schools and has worked for the district starting in 1979 as a teacher.

Chavez’s first official day on the job is Monday, March 25.