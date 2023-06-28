Brownsville ISD approves $1K stipend for all employees, but no salary raises

Without any pay raises, the president of the Texas Valley Educators Association says that Brownsville Independent School District could lose more employees.

"If you want to retain teachers, if you want to retain employees, you must pay them a higher salary," TVEA President Albert Alegria said. "But the fact of the matter is that work continues to be piled up on top of work and therefore teachers and not only teachers, administration, our classified employees, they're leaving."

Brownsville ISD just approved their budget for the next school year and there are no salary increases. The superintendent says it's because the district didn't receive more money from the state.

Along with next year's budget, BISD did approve a one-time $1,000 bonus for all employees.

They also have a plan to increase wages if more state funding doesn't come through. It's called a TRE or Tax Ratification Election. If it's approved by voters in November, the school district can add $10 million to their budget.

BISD superintendent says all the money will be dedicated to wage increases. Alegria says it's an opportunity for voters.

"Employees are going to have to help themselves to get a pay raise," Alegria said. "That money, we could give pay raises to our classified plus adjustments, and we could give pay raises to teachers and administration. It's unfortunate that we have to do it on our own."

Right now, lawmakers are at odds over Senate Bill 8 or the School Voucher Bill. The proposal would allow parents to use taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools. Governor Greg Abbott supports the bill, but not the one passed by the house.

The bill is not on the current agenda, but the governor could call another special session.