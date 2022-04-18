Brownsville ISD approves $3 pay raise for summer school teachers

The Brownsville Independent School District approved a $3 raise for teachers during summer school.

The pay increase is only for summer school, but it's still a small win, according to Brownsville educators.

Originally, the district would be paying those teaching summer school $12 an hour, but now, it will be $15.

Brownsville Educators Stand Together, a Brownsville teachers union, created a campaign to get the attention of board members in hopes to get teachers better pay.

"We don't want our employees to be in poverty,” said Best AFT teacher Patrick Hammes. “A lot of BISD employees are also parents of BISD students and we know that poverty is one of the greatest obstacles to education."

Hammes says the end goal is to ensure that educators and certified employees at the district will get a liveable wage.

Brownville ISD educators are hoping to get a $4,000 raise.