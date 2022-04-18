Brownsville ISD approves $3 pay raise for summer school teachers
The Brownsville Independent School District approved a $3 raise for teachers during summer school.
The pay increase is only for summer school, but it's still a small win, according to Brownsville educators.
Originally, the district would be paying those teaching summer school $12 an hour, but now, it will be $15.
Brownsville Educators Stand Together, a Brownsville teachers union, created a campaign to get the attention of board members in hopes to get teachers better pay.
