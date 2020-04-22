Brownsville ISD awarded $14,000 grant to help run meal pick-ups more efficiently

BROWNSVILLE – Thousands of dollars are on its way to the Brownsville Independent School District to help feed families.

The Brownsville ISD food and nutrition services director, Laura Villarreal, says a $14,000 grant from Dairy Max, the Dallas Cowboys and GENYOUth will be used to purchase portable equipment, personal protective equipment and tents for employees.

Villarreal says the upgrade will help parents get through the meal pic-up lines quicker.

Watch the video above for further details.