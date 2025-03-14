Brownsville ISD employee arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor

A Brownsville Independent School District employee was arrested on Thursday on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, according to a news release.

The news release said an investigation revealed 33-year-old Bryan David Hernandez Aguirre was using multiple social media platforms to solicit a minor victim. Aguirre was employed by Brownsville ISD at Lopez High School at the time of his arrest.

The investigation was a joint effort with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, the Brownsville Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations.

According to the news release, Aguirre was arraigned on Friday and issued a $100,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.