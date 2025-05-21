x

Brownsville ISD fires teacher accused of having improper relationship with student

The Brownsville Independent School District School Board have voted to terminate a Rivera Early College High School teacher who is accused of having an improper relationship with a 19-year-old student.

Julio Ricardo Trujillo was arrested following the allegations of the improper relationship. He was employed as the head girls basketball coach and a criminal justice system teacher with the CTE department at the school.

Board Member Jessica Gonzalez confirmed to Channel 5 News the decision came during a special meeting held Tuesday night.

Gonzalez said Trujillo has 15 days to appeal his termination to the Texas Education Agency. If he doesn't, the TEA will make his termination official.

