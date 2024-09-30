Brownsville ISD holds parent-police academy

Around 30 parents showed up at the Brownsville ISD Police Department headquarters to learn about what to do in different emergency situations.

Brownsville ISD police officers spent the first day of the parent-police academy going over school safety, and school threats.

“Our parents are our best source of information,” Brownsville ISD Police Sgt. Manuel Charles said. “They disseminate information, and we have an acronym for them: The CIA, the comadres in action."

Police reminded parents about the plans they have in place when it comes to communication and responding.

They also told parents what they can do during school emergencies.

“I know that there's a lot of misinformation out there on social media,” Charles said. “Reach out to mainstream media outlets… or reach out to an agency or school district."

Parents also learned how they can help first responders during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Some of the other topics talked about included fire safety and utility control, first aid and CPR.

