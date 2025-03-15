Brownsville ISD hoping to fill vacant school board seat by deadline

A Brownsville Independent School District board seat remains vacant after the school board could not come to an agreement on who should fill it.

A divided school board has led to a time crunch as one of the school board of trustee seats remains empty.

The school board has 180 days to fill the vacancy

"I think it's really important for the community to show that we want to bring consensus, and we want to appoint. I really want to thank, I think it was 26 applicants, who took the time to put resumes together," Brownsville ISD School Board President Daniella Lopez Valdez said.

Valdez is hoping the board can come together to appoint someone to the board.

During a special board meeting Friday night, on the agenda there were two options, for the school board to either appoint someone or leave the decision up to voters during the upcoming May special election.

Both of those options failed.

Board of Trustee Carlos Elizondo does not agree with either. He doesn't want to do it in May because it's too soon.

"I'm hoping to get the right person here and give them the opportunity to run a successful campaign and get the best individual out there that the community wants to represent them," Elizondo said.

BISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez says the next steps would be for the board to appoint someone. Another meeting would need to be held, if they don't come up with a decision, the TEA would get involved.

"The agency and somebody representing the agency would get involved in the administration and helping the board move forward in what it needs to do," Chavez said.

If someone is appointed to the board, they would hold the position until the upcoming November election.