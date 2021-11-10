Brownsville ISD hosts drive-thru vaccine clinic for kids 5-12

A mass vaccination effort by the Brownsville Independent School District took place Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center.

The drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave parents the chance to get their young children vaccinated against the virus.

Among those getting their child-size dose of the vaccine was 9-year-old Yukari Esquidel.

While the fourth-grader said she was nervous about the shot, she says she's thankful.

"Get the little boys and girls the vaccine," Esquidel said. "We're going to be happy that we're not going to get COVID."

BISD Health Director Alonso Guerrero says about 30 nurses volunteered to administer the shots.

"It was like a little pinch," sixth-grade student Isabela Garza said. "It was very quick, and I got it because my family all got it, and they want to protect me."

The district has planned a second drive-thru clinic for kids from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Veterans Memorial Early College High school.