Brownsville ISD makes Election Day a school holiday

1 day 19 hours 53 minutes ago Tuesday, August 23 2022 Aug 23, 2022 August 23, 2022 10:51 PM August 23, 2022 in News - Local

The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees elected unanimously to make the upcoming November 2022 election a school holiday.

No school will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 as some of the district’s 25 campuses will be used as voting locations.

Students and employees will make up the day on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

