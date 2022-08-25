Brownsville ISD makes Election Day a school holiday
The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees elected unanimously to make the upcoming November 2022 election a school holiday.
No school will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 as some of the district’s 25 campuses will be used as voting locations.
Students and employees will make up the day on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
