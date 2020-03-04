x

Brownsville ISD police officer arrested for indecent exposure

Wednesday, March 04 2020

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville Independent School District police officer is facing criminal charges.

Mark Anthony Alcalde was arrested by Mercedes police on Tuesday. He’s charged with indecent exposure.

The incident allegedly happened at the outlet mall.

The case is now being sent to the Cameron County district attorney.

