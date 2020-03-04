Brownsville ISD police officer arrested for indecent exposure
BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville Independent School District police officer is facing criminal charges.
Mark Anthony Alcalde was arrested by Mercedes police on Tuesday. He’s charged with indecent exposure.
The incident allegedly happened at the outlet mall.
The case is now being sent to the Cameron County district attorney.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after downing reported at South Padre Island
-
Another San Juan resident reports issues with water filtration system installation
-
Cameron County election officials canvassing votes
-
Initiative brings awareness of teen drinking and driving to Weslaco students
-
District 28 congressional race shows political landscape changing in South Texas