Brownsville ISD prepares for budget deficit

Brownsville Independent School District is one of many districts across the state facing a problem over their budget for the next school year.

The district is not getting any new state funding and are now asking parents for feedback as they plan their future.

BISD says budget cuts are necessary. They want to hear from the community about where they feel the district should be pinching their pennies.

The district is currently looking at a $20 million deficit.

The district receives most of their funding from the state in part due to student enrollment and attendance numbers.

They get just over $6,000 for every student in their classroom. This year, they saw a two percent decrease in enrollment compared to last year.

BISD Financial Officer Alex Cespedes says payroll absorbs most of their total budget. They are considering budget cuts across all departments in the district.

"So, there is a possibility of reorganizing some positions. And that's one thing that we're looking at just to make sure that wherever there is a need for a position that we can fill it there if we have a nexus in another area. And I think that will help us out in making sure that all of our classrooms have teachers or that they have a classroom aid," Cespedes said.

Most of the reductions will happen in departments outside the classroom. One of the district's main concerns is being able to give their employee's yearly raises.

They met with employees and staff earlier this week to talk about a possible compromise.

BISD wants to hear from the community about where those budget cuts should be made. They're asking parents to fill out a simple five question form online that takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

To fill out the online form, click here.