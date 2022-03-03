Brownsville ISD schools unveil new playgrounds

The Brownsville school district held a virtual ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the brand new playgrounds at 11 elementary schools in the district.

Sharp Elementary School Principal Timothy Cuff aid the playgrounds are all-inclusive.

"That's the joy of it; watching our kids get out there and run around and play, “sharp said. “And yet we have some learning activities that we could do on that, that's going to go along with it well."

The new playgrounds were the second phase of an almost $2 million federally-funded project. The first phase resulted in new playground for 23 other schools.