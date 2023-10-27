Brownsville ISD selects interim superintendent
A graduate of Brownsville ISD is returning to lead the district.
Jesus Chavez was unanimously chosen by the Brownsville school board to serve as the interim superintendent in a Thursday meeting.
Chavez, a graduate of Gladys Porter High School, has served as interim superintendent for other school districts in the past.
The announcement was made the week after the district’s current superintendent — Rene Gutierrez — was named the sole finalist for the position at McAllen ISD.
