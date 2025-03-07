Brownsville ISD seniors express concerns over graduation venue change

Brownsville Independent School District is planning to move this year's graduation ceremonies to the Brownsville Sports Park, limiting attendance.

The students say the venue change will limit the amount of people that can come and watch them get that diploma. They're hoping that with a petition they started, the district will change their plans.

This year is 17-year-old Miliany Arredondo's final year at Lopez High School. She says walking the stage to get her diploma is a moment she's been looking forward to for years.

"We found out earlier this week on Facebook, because they had posted a save the date, and they posted that the location was being changed to the Sports Park and at the bottom it said tickets are required," Arredondo said.

Brownsville ISD is moving graduation ceremonies from Sams Stadium to the Brownsville Sports Park. The changes will limit the amount of people who can come and watch the graduate's big moment.

"I have a large family, and they all wanted to make arrangements to come, and some have even booked flights to come, and then, like, I didn't know how to tell them you can't go anymore," Arredondo said.

According to the city, the Sports Park has a 4,000 seating capacity, meanwhile Sams Stadium has 10,000.

Because of the limit, Arredondo and another high school senior, Christian Martinez, started a petition.

"I started this petition solely because it is a big tradition. Sams Stadium is considered a monument to the people of Brownsville. My whole entire family has graduated at Sams Stadium. They have walked, I have seen my siblings, all of my siblings, even my mother has walked at Sams Stadium," Martinez said.

As of Friday, their petition has more than 2,000 signatures.

A Brownsville ISD school board member said that as of now, each student will get eight tickets for the ceremony at the Brownsville Sports Park, but that number could change.

The district decided to change venues when they decided in October to move forward with upgrades to Sams Stadium.

Brownsville ISD is looking to expand their field turf at Sams Stadium. In order to do that, they need to remove the track and replace it.

School board member Jessica Gonzalez says while construction hasn't started, it's important that the field is ready for football season in August.

Arredondo and Martinez want the ceremony moved back to Sams Stadium so they can take part is a long time family tradition.

Channel 5 News reached out to Brownsville ISD to learn more about their plan, but they declined to comment.

As of now, their decision to hold graduation ceremonies in May at the Sports Park stands.

