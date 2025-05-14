Brownsville ISD students graduate from vaping intervention program

Nine Brownsville Independent School District students got felony charges removed from their records after they were caught with a THC pen on school grounds.

The students graduated on Tuesday from the school district's Learn, Educate Appreciate and Develop intervention program, or LEAD.

The program gives a student a second chance at a clean record.

Officials with the Brownsville ISD Police Department said those THC vape pens are gaining in popularity among students.

"That's something that we see currently is the latest drug trend. I guess it's very easily available because of some states that actually haven't legalized, and somehow it makes its way down to other states, but it is a problem," Brownsville ISD Police Cmdr. Patrick Gabbard said.

The LEAD program is in its third year. Students as young as 10 years old can enroll.