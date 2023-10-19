Brownsville ISD superintendent named lone finalist for McAllen ISD position

The McAllen Independent School District School Board named a lone finalist for the superintendent position during a special meeting held Monday night.

"I propose the board designate Dr. Rene Gutierrez as sole finalist for superintendent for the McAllen Independent School District," McAllen ISD School Board Vice President Sam Saldivar Jr. said.

Gutierrez is currently the superintendent at Brownsville Independent School District.

McAllen ISD has been looking for a superintendent since its previous superintendent J.A. Gonzalez left the district for Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District back in July.

Dr. Gutierrez has led Brownsville ISD since June 2019. Before that, he was the superintendent of Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District.

Dr. Gutierrez cannot be officially hired as superintendent because of a mandatory 21-day waiting period.