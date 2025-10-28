Brownsville ISD task force credited for increase in student attendance

As a fifth grader at Brownsville ISD, Alaska Bermudez has perfect attendance so far this year, and hopes to continue her streak.

“I'm a fifth grader, so it's important that I learn as much as I can so when I go to middle school, I'm ready,” Bermudez said.

Bermudez is a part of her elementary school's attendance task force. She said she joined the task force after seeing how the task force motivated and rewarded students for good attendance.

Perks include toys and Brownsville ISD merchandise.

The benefits aren't just for students on the task force, they're for all students with good attendance.

The district set aside money in its budget for the goodies, and sponsors also help offset costs.

Every school has its own attendance task force. The district created the task force in 2024 to boost attendance.

The task force aims to find out why students weren't coming to school.

A lack of motivation, fatigue and bullying were among the reasons students said they didn't show up.

“So that gave us an opportunity as a district to address that head on with our counseling staff,” Nellie Cantu, Brownsville ISD’s chief of operations, said.

Cantu said the task force is doing its job.

The district's attendance rate is currently at 94%. The rate was at 91% during the 2023-2024 school year.

The previous rate caused the district to lose around $4 million. The district said they expect to gain between $3 million and $5 million thanks to the new attendance rate.

“Every penny generated goes back to the students because this is to distribute back to the campuses,” Cantu said.

The district said their goal is to increase the attendance rate by another two or three percent by the end of the current school year.

Watch the video above for the full story.