Brownsville ISD teacher arrested on a charge of improper relationship with a student
Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced the arrest of a teacher with the Brownsville Independent School District who allegedly had an improper relationship with a student.
Saenz said his office's special investigations unit collaborated with the Brownsville ISD Police Department and arrested 43-year-old Julio Ricardo Trujillo on Thursday on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.
The arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into the alleged improper relationship, according to Saenz.
Brownsville ISD released a statement saying one of their employees has been arrested and are unable to comment further on ongoing investigations or personnel matters.
Trujillo is listed on the Simon Rivera Early College High School website as a teacher for the CTE Department.
