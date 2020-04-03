x

Brownsville ISD to discontinue meal pickups, packets to be mailed to students

Friday, April 03 2020

BROWNSVILLE – Started Wednesday, April 8, meals will no longer be distributed to students in Brownsville.

The announcement was made Friday by Brownsville Independent School District Superintendent Rene Gutierrez saying the district wants campus staffers to work from home.

Gutierrez says instructional packets will be available by parent’s request, but from now on they will be mailed out to continue at-home learning.

